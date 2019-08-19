Megan Thee Stallion Twerks In Racy Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Stilettos

Megan Thee Stallion, social media’s resident “Hot Girl,” strikes again with a viral video that is shutting down the internet.

The clip, which the hip hop artist posted on her Instagram page, showed Megan busting some pretty serious twerk moves while on stage at Yola Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 18. And while Meg twerking her butt off during performances isn’t anything new, this time she upped her game by adding some extra sexy items to the whole thing. In fact, what seemed to impress fans the most was that she was doing it all in some extremely high heels while also rapping one of her tunes at the same time.

Not only that, she was also rocking a skimpy black bodysuit and fishnet tights combo, which put her world-famous curvy booty on full display. Turning her back to the audience, Megan made sure everyone had a good look at her ample assets as she belted out her lyrics. This time, she swapped her usual colorful wigs for her dark brunette curls, which she wore in a super-long style and tied into a low ponytail.

When posting the video on her Instagram feed, she joked that she wanted people to check out her impressive hairstyle, but many of her over 4.1 million followers made sure to let her know that her curls weren’t the only focus of attention in the raunchy clip.

“Ain’t nobody looking at them waves sis,” one person wrote, while another follower agreed, writing, “Ain’t nobody looking at yo head OTIS,” followed by lots of laughing emoji. Others praised her for her dancing skills, wondering how her knees even handled those moves.

One online user wrote, “My knee cracked watchin this,” while another person joked, “At this point I need to see X-Rays sis I don’t believe.” Another follower simply put it, “Hot girls up 1000 points for the curl pattern and them knees!!!”

The rapper also received support from many of her fellow artists, with singer Normani commenting, “f*** em up sissss” and pop revelation Olivia O’Brien writing, “truly the best ever… every time i see a video of u my mind is blown all over again.”

At this point, it is impossible to have missed the trend that Megan set in motion earlier this year. “Hot Girl Summer” has been taking over social media for the past couple of months, with famous and non-famous people alike sharing lots of sexy pictures of their summer on social media and using said caption.