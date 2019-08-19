Janet Jackson’s Backstage Selfie Sends Fans Into Meltdown

In May, Janet Jackson kicked off her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater. On August 17, Jackson performed her final show and treated fans to a rare backstage selfie on Instagram.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” singer exclusively streamed live on Facebook and also uploaded a photo of her getting her makeup done in her dressing room.

The icon is smiling with her teeth looking radiant while rocking her big red curly hair. Her skin is glowing, and she is truly living her best life in Sin City. She kept it comfy in a casual all-black ensemble, making it look effortless to look that good.

Within 15 hours, her post racked up over 51,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section, in particular, was filled with passionate messages.

“I’m enjoying these photos of you looking 25 years old.. KEEP’EM COMIN…” one user wrote.

“My Beautiful, big sister in my head. Never knew I could love someone who I never met,” another shared.

“I enjoy anything you have to give Ms. Jackson! We love you! It was truly an honor meeting you,” a third mentioned.

“I love you miss Jackson!! I loved your show! I hope to see you again!! What an icon!!” a fourth fan commented.

“Janet is one of the prettiest ladies I have ever seen in my entire life,” a fifth follower insisted.

“OMGGG I’M DEADDDD……..” another passionate fan wrote.

Recently, it was announced that Janet will be touring Australia for the first time in eight years, per The Inquisitr. She will also perform a rare New Zealand show. She hasn’t performed in the country since her 1998 “The Velvet Rope” world tour.

Jackson is set to headline the event “RNB Fridays 2019,” which will see a number of popular acts take to the stage each night. She will tour alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and more.

The tour dates are as follows:

Friday, November 8 — HBF Park, Perth

Saturday, November 9 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday, November 10 — Adelaide Showground, Adelaide

Friday, November 15 — Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, November 16 — Giants Stadium, Sydney

On Spotify, she currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still a relevant act today.

A year ago, Janet released a single with Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now,” which has racked up over 20.3 million streams. Recently, rapper Ty Dolla $ign revealed that Jackson sent him a song to feature on, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Janet’s busy life, follow her Instagram account for more exclusive content.