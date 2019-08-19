Sara Underwood Bursts Out Of Plunging Swimsuit

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood constantly has her Instagram followers drooling with the sizzling snaps she posts of herself in skimpy outfits. Underwood works with the online retailer Fashion Nova and lends her bombshell physique to the brand as one of their #NovaBabes, an influencer who rocks their pieces on social media.

Underwood has posed in everything from crop tops and miniskirts to lingerie from Fashion Nova. Recently, she shared a sexy shot of herself in one of the brand’s swimsuits. For the particular shot, Underwood rocked a one-piece rather than a bikini, but the cut of the swimsuit exposed nearly as much skin as a bikini would have.

In the snap, Underwood stood in a breathtaking body of water that came up to her ankles, with her incredible body on full display. The olive green one-piece swimsuit she wore had cut-outs on the sides that revealed a hint of skin, and were cut high on her hips to elongate her curvy legs. The most sizzling component of the suit, however, was the plunging neckline. Underwood’s ample assets were barely contained by the swimsuit, which covered the bare minimum before plunging down deep in the middle and revealing a ton of her curves.

Underwood’s hair was down in tousled blonde waves, and she accessorized with a straw hat to complete the look. She included the name of the swimsuit in the caption of her post to ensure any eager fans could purchase their own suit if they loved the look.

Underwood took the snap from her home base in the Olympic Peninsula, where she’s hard at work building cabins with her partner, Jacob Witzling. Based on the type of shots she posts on Instagram, Underwood spends most of her time in the lush forests of the area, but from time to time she ventures down to the beach and other stunning landscapes in the area.

The blonde bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the sexy shot, which received over 128,800 likes within less than a day. Her followers filled the comments section, complimenting both her beauty and her passion for the Pacific Northwest.

One follower sang the praises of the area.

Loading...

“The Olympic Peninsula is the most beautiful and diverse place for an outdoor lover. It’s an incredible place to call home.”

Another commented on the fact that Underwood’s breathtaking snaps always showed off both her amazing body and the amazing spots she had nearby.

“Always going to the most incredible places and getting killer shots,” the fan said.