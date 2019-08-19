‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Is Twinning With Her Daughter Portia In Adorable Leopard-Print Pose On Instagram

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posed with her mini-me in Aspen.

Kyle Richards has a mini-me! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, posed for two sweet photos with her youngest daughter, Portia, over the weekend, and it’s clear the little girl is growing up to be her famous mom’s twin. In the new photos posted to Instagram, the Bravo star and her 11-year-old posed in matching leopard-print tops and black, brimmed hats during an outing to the Pine Creek Cookhouse in Aspen, Colorado.

In the caption to the Instagram post, which you can see below, Kyle noted that while Portia looks very much like her dad, luxury real estate guru Mauricio Umansky, in this particular photo she is her “mini-me.”

The photo received more than 32,000 likes within a few hours, with several fans posting to the comments section to ask the RHOBH star where she got her hat and shirt. Others noted the adorable relationship between the mom-daughter duo as well as Portia’s fashionista tendencies. Fans know that Portia already has a love for makeup and fashion, just like her mom.

“The way she rocks animal print, she gets that from you!” one fan wrote to Kyle.

“How freakin cute!!!” another added. “I love the relationships you have with all your girls. Such a blessing! Such beautiful girls that all are blessed with their Mother’s grace and wisdom. Lucky.”

Kyle Richards is a mom to four beautiful daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Because her three older daughters are so much older than Portia, Kyle has joked that they are like pseudo moms for their little sis. With Portia still in elementary school, the Bravo star told People her youngest child has her three sisters doting on her.

“Portia has four moms,” Kyle joked to People. “They really look after her.”

The RHOBH star explained that when her older daughters were little, she was a stay-at-home mom, but now that she is back to working and has “a lot of jobs,” it is is great to have her daughters able to help her with school pick ups and other things for Portia.

Kyle Richards’s social media fans are used to seeing her daughters on her Instagram, but Portia may get a few extra cameos simply because she’s still living at home with her parents.

In March, The Daily Mail revealed that Kyle threw a lavish backyard birthday party for Portia when she turned 11. TheReal Housewives Of Beverly Hills star turned her backyard into a carnival, which featured a fairground and cotton-candy machine, and she posted several photos from the sweet event to Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to start production on Season 10.