‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry On Why She’s Keeping Kids ‘Out Of Drama’ Of MTV Reunion Shows

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry says she’s made a conscious effort to keep her kids away from the “drama” that occurs at the MTV reunion shows at the end of each season of the series. She wants to keep them far away from any situations that could potentially upset them as possible.
“I started refusing to bring the kids because of all the drama and I think the other cast members felt the same way or they had the same reservations around the same time,” Lowry said on her podcast, Coffee Convos, as reported by the website Pop Culture.
The reality of the situation, explained Kailyn, was that filming the specials took too long – sometimes up to 12 hours at times – which is a long time for the kids to be on set. The reality star noted that although she understands fans would love to see the kids together, it just didn’t make sense to have them sit around on a set for that many hours. She also does not want them to be subjected to the negative conversations that generally erupt when the women are together on set, preferring her brood stay away from the drama and remain at home.
She also explained on the podcast that the whole cast “really seemed to be one big family” during earlier seasons, but in recent years, “the kids don’t see each other — they don’t remember each other. It’s pretty sad to think about, considering longtime viewers of the show will recall that the kids used to come out on stage together during the reunion and interact with one another. The cast really seemed to be one big family, but that’s obviously changed over time.”
Lowry is a mother to three sons: Isaac, 9; Lincoln, 5; and Lux, 1.
The reality star recently found herself struggling in her relationship with former love Jo Rivera after she took her sons to Hawaii and he claimed she broke their custody agreement by including their son Isaac in the trip, reported OK! Magazine. The entertainment gossip website reported that Jo was supposed to have custody of the boy for the holiday and Kailyn’s trip upended his plans.
“I hate Jo’s guts right now but I’m not here to put Vee in the middle,” Kail told her Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley of the lingering issues between herself and Jo since her trip. She also acknowledged that she made a mistake and will deal with the legal issues of her holiday trip as they occur.
Teen Mom airs on MTV.