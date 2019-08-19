Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Weds His Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, In Hawaii

The Rock is officially off the market.

They finally took the plunge! Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is a married man. He wed his girlfriend of 12 years, Lauren Hashian, in a secret romantic wedding in Hawaii on August 18.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to make the special announcement. It was an all-white theme for the couple as Dwayne Johnson wore a white shirt that was unbuttoned halfway down exposing his sexy chest and massive tattoo. He also donned white trousers for the special occasion. He had a couple of leis draped around his neck as well.

His bride was gorgeous in an intricately laced sleeveless gown with a flowing veil to match. She carried a lovely bouquet of white flowers. Lauren’s hair was worn down with soft curls throughout.

The Rock had posted two photos to share his excitement. The first one had the lovebirds holding hands as they celebrated their nuptials. The second snapshot proved to be quite romantic. The former WWE champ is seen dipping his bride in for a kiss as they embrace with the Hawaiian sunset and ocean as their backdrop. There are no other details on the actual ceremony just yet, but they most likely celebrated their future together as husband and wife with a few family and friends.

The newly married couple have been together since 2007. They have two daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 15 months. In fact, it was their second child who was the reason that Dwayne and Lauren had postponed their wedding in the first place. They were planning on getting hitched in 2018 when they found out that Lauren was pregnant. According to the Jumanji actor, Lauren didn’t want to have a big belly when she walked down the aisle. It looks like she got her wish as there was no big belly to be seen in her fitted wedding dress on Saturday.

Loading...

The Rock also has another daughter, Simone, 18, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, who he divorced in 2007. There were many congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram after the announcement was made. Not only are fans thrilled for the actor and his bride, but celebs such as Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, and Lindsey Vonn came out to congratulate them as well.

Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to promote Season 5 of his HBO series, Ballers. He begins the short clip sitting in a chair on a sandy beach staring at the ocean. The preview then shares just some of the action that fans can expect coming up on Sunday, August 25 on HBO.

Congratulations to Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian as they begin their new life together.