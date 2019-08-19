Normani Reveals She Shot ‘Motivation’ Music Video During Tour In Sexy New Instagram Post

Normani’s name has been all over the news recently, and for good reason.

The singer’s latest music video, “Motivation,” took over the internet ever since it dropped on August 16, racking up nearly 14 million views in just a few days. The clip is ridden with 90s and early 2000s’ references, making it even more appealing to her fans, famous and non-famous alike. The whole video feels like the typical R&B music videos that competed for a spot in MTV back in the day, and Normani is getting a ton of praise for embodying that era perfectly.

Not only that, the former Fifth Harmony member is seen busting some impressive dance moves throughout the whole thing, prompting many to compare her to Beyonce, as per E! News. She has received support from many of her fellow artists and other A-list celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, actress Zendaya, model Hailey Bieber, Jordyn Woods, SZA, Lil Nas X, among many others.

They all took to her Instagram page to show their support, showering her with positive comments. Normani is clearly feeling overwhelmed with all the great reviews, as she stated on one of her latest Instagram posts. And most recently, she revealed that “Motivation” was an even more impressive feat taking into consideration that she shot it while touring with Ariana Grande – plus, the 23-year-old and her dancers had to record the whole thing without background music because they couldn’t risk ruining the element of surprise in case the song got leaked.

“still can’t believe I did this in the middle of tour. i had 4hrs of sleep. two days of rehearsal. i legit had five espresso shots oh my goahhhh. oh and when we shot this scene we danced to the sound of @itsbankhead giving us counts. NO MUSIC. couldn’t risk the song leaking. wow so many sleepless nights working v hard on this one for my fans. I love you guys so much. I promise this is only the beginning,” she told her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

Loading...

Normani has shot to fame recently, scoring the coveted opening act slot of Ariana Grande’s sweetener/thank u, next tour and traveling all over the country with the pop princess. She has also collaborated with a series of artists, including Sam Smith (“Dancing With A Stranger”), Khalid (“Love Lies”) and 6LACK (“Waves”).

“I love this beautiful creature beyond. Thank you for allowing me to share my gifts and for always encouraging me,” she captioned one of her pictures with Ariana.