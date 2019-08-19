Lea Michele Drops Jaws In A Seriously Plunging Swimsuit

Lea's showing some skin in her plunging swimwear at the beach.

Lea Michele is showing some serious skin and dropping jaws across the globe with her latest swimwear snaps. The gorgeous former Glee star gave fans a peak at her seriously-toned beach body in two new photos posted to her Instagram account on August 18 as she posed at the beach in a plunging swimsuit.

In the new upload, Lea showed off her assets in her navy one-piece look as she soaked up the sun in Hawaii during a fun trip to the beach. She flashed the flesh in the plunging look while also shielding her eyes from the sun with a large straw sunhat.

Michele treated her 5.7 million followers on the social media site to two photos in the new upload, the first showing her staring directly into the camera with a very sultry look, while the second had the ex-Scream Queens actress tilting her head slightly, shooting a stare toward her fans.

The latest swimwear snap — which had the comments section full or praise from fans — is just one of a flurry the gorgeous 32-year-old actress and singer has shared lately as she’s currently busy in Hawaii filming scenes for her upcoming Christmas movie, which is titled Same Time, Next Christmas.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Lea was flashing the skin in a skimpy, pink strapless bikini during another fun beach day in the tropical U.S. state. She also rocked a white number at the beach shortly before that.

The fit and healthy star had her bikini body on full display in her colorful two-piece look as paparazzi snapped her making her way across the sand and paddling in the blue ocean water.

But it’s certainly not just during her most recent work trip where Michele’s been showing off all her hard work in the gym.

The Inquisitr also shared a look at the “Cannonball” singer flaunting her toned body in a bright neon bikini back in June as she shared a stunning shot of herself in her swimwear with her millions of Instagram followers.

But there’s a whole lot of hard work that goes into getting a body like Lea’s.

The star — who married husband Zandy Reich in March — has been very vocal in multiple interviews about how she’s dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle, and has previously admitted that she tries to get a workout in every single day.

“Find three workouts you enjoy so that you can choose what you need on any given day. I’m addicted to SoulCycle. I love the mentality in the room, the sense of community, and the fact that it’s fantastic exercise,” Lea said in a 2016 interview with Shape when asked about her best advice for others hoping to get fit and healthy.

“I also do CorePower hot yoga, which is amazing, and I just started this new workout I love called The Studio (MDR), which is sort of like an extreme version of Pilates,” Michele continued.