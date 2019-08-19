Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Seeks Legal Advice From Justin

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 20 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants to get on with her life. Now that she has Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) back, Hope wants certainty. According to Highlight Hollywood, Hope will meet with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) as she tries to figure out her next steps.

Having recently been reunited with Beth, Hope wants to make it official. Legally, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is Beth’s mother since she adopted the little girl. However, Hope wants her parental rights restored as her baby was stolen from her by Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She wants to know if there is a way to “undo” the adoption so that she will have a legal claim to her daughter.

Hope also wants to annul her marriage to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She knows that her husband was aware that her baby was alive and chose to keep it from her. Instead, he threatened everyone who knew to keep the truth from Hope. Thomas then manipulated her into marrying him and used Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) as a pawn. The designer knew that Hope wanted to be a mother at all costs and promised her that she could play that role in Douglas’s life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will approach Justin to find out if he can help her. Justin can make just about anything happen. After all, he is Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) sidekick and has some pretty impressive connections to expedite pressing issues.

Justin will assure Hope that he will have her marriage annulled. This should be pretty easy since Hope and Thomas never consummated their marriage. Technically, Hope and Liam are still married since their annulment petition was on the grounds of physical incapacity. Since Hope and Liam have a daughter that they did not know about, their annulment is actually void.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Justin will look into Beth’s adoption. Since Beth’s real birth mother, Hope, did not give her consent for the baby to be adopted, he can petition the court to “undo” the adoption. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may face serious charges of fraud for pretending to be Beth’s mother.

It seems as if Hope is serious about getting her life in order. While Steffy may accept that Beth is no longer part of her immediate family, will Thomas react in the same way?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.