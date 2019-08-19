Johnny Galecki Posts Hilarious Instagram Response To Fan Who Sneaks A Pic Of Him While Driving

'The Big Bang Theory' star reacts to a fan's sneaky selfie.

Johnny Galecki had a hilarious response to a Twitter user’s sneaky selfie with him. After a fan of The Big Bang Theory star snapped a pic of him in the background as she drove her car alongside his, the actor fired back with a cheeky response, despite the fact that he’s not even on the social media site.

The Twitter fan captioned her tweet by writing that she was doing the “absolute most” to get her pic with the Galecki. What she probably didn’t expect was for Galekci to repost her photo and respond! While the TV star is not a Twitter user, he found out about the pic courtesy of pal Jon Cryer.

“I sent it to him. He’s not on Twitter. Hope that was okay,” Cryer tweeted to Galecki’s fan.

“And I’m not on Instagram! I love everything about this. Thanks, Jon!” the fan responded.

So, what was Johnny Galecki’s response to his fan’s snap? The actor took to Instagram to share the post with a message for his sneaky fan.

“Miss you already @babsamiga you sneaky and irresponsible driver. (P.S., I may or may not have been wearing pants.)”

Galecki’s post was liked by nearly 150,000 followers, including his Conners costar Emma Kenney and Badflower singer Josh Katz, who wrote, “You’re my favorite meme, pooks.”

You can see the original tweet below.

Doing the absolute most to get my pic with Johnny Galecki. pic.twitter.com/byrjt4kJuJ — Barbara Kaye Friend (@babsamiga) August 16, 2019

This is not the first time Galecki has used Instagram to call out someone over his likeness. Earlier this year, the Big Bang Theory star was the subject of a question on the TV game show Jeopardy, and he had a hilarious reaction to a player who didn’t know his name, according to The Wrap.

The Jeopardy contestant named Zorn was given a clue from the category “Actors & Their TV Roles.” The clue read: “Darlene Conner’s significant other David Healy; Leonard Hofstadter.” But for some reason, Zorn answered the relatively easy clue with, “Who is Glick?” instead of “Who is Johnny Galecki?’

In a video of the Jeopardy question posted to Galecki’s Instagram account, the actor, who plays David Healy on The Conners and played Leonard Hofstader on The Big Bang Theory, responded to the incorrect answer that ultimately cost poor Zorn $1600 in prize money on the hit game show. Galecki posted the clip and joked that “the saddest part” of the whole thing is that Zorn is his brother. The actor also gave props to Zorn’s Jeopardy competitor, Meredith, who easily answered the question with Johnny Galecki’s correct name.

Johnny Galecki recently wrapped his 12-season run on The Big Bang Theory. Fans hope to see him reprise his role as David on the upcoming season of The Conners, where he guest-starred in two episodes last season. Galecki is also expecting his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer.