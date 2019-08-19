Brazilian Beauty Erika Gray Lets It All Hang Out In The Skimpiest Lingerie That Instagram Will Allow

Erika Gray couldn’t possibly leave any less to the imagination in her latest racy Instagram snap.

The Brazilian beauty took to Instagram this week to share a shot of herself wearing some lacy black lingerie that just barely stayed within the strict rules the site has against overt nudity. The snap was a smash hit with Erika’s more than 3 million followers, prompting all manner of supportive comments.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Such a babe,” another commented.

The racy shot earned her more than just attention — it also likely fetched her a pretty penny for her efforts. The lingerie was a product of the online fashion giant, Fashion Nova, a brand that Erika frequently shows off on her Instagram page. She has also modeled revealing bikinis and other lingerie for the brand, which regularly taps Instagram influencers like Erika to show off its designs.

Erika has a diversified portfolio of sponsorships. She previously shared a very racy snap to promote a cannabis delivery service, and also regularly promotes a fitness energy drink. As The Inquisitr noted, she shared another Instagram video in early July for Bang Energy that showed the Brazilian model showing off all her curves in a very skimpy bikini.

Erika Gray’s feed is filled with sponsored posts, pulling the double duty of her fans getting their fill of racy shots and filling Erika’s pockets a bit. Instagram influencers with a reach as large as her’s can make several thousand dollars for just a single post, Vox noted in a report on the social media site. Online marketing guru Joe Gagliese said that the biggest influencers can earn a fortune for a single picture.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” he said. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

While Erika Gray may not have reached the quarter-million dollar point just yet, she is seen as one of the biggest rising stars in a very crowded landscape of models vying for attention. Aside from her growing following on Instagram, Erika has also gotten some help from celebrity news outlets that feature her photos, and from Barstool Sports, which shared a gallery filled with racy images in its “Wake Up With Erika Gray” feature.

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.