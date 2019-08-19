Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Do Some Digging, Brady Tells Eric Some Big News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 19, reveal that the week will kick off with some big family drama, which will continue in the coming episodes.

According to a report by Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), do some major digging as they investigate Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) in connection with all of the crime that’s been going down in Salem recently, including the murder of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

The couple will sneak into Xander’s room and look around in hopes of finding some sort of evidence that may link him to any shady behavior. What they will find is a secret box that Xander has hidden in his bedroom at the Kiriakis mansion. It seems likely that the pair will try to open the box and find out what’s inside, and if they do, they could find something very incriminating, such as proof that Xander’s been working with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Xander and Kristen have history, as he was the person helping her with her warehouse full of resurrected Salem citizens last year.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Kate Roberts officially be offered the job of CEO at DiMera Enterprises, a job that Kristen, disguised as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) have both been vying for. However, it remains to be seen if she’ll take the offer and leave her position at Titan behind and risk her newly rebuilt relationship with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie Horton will have some great news to share with her family and friends. She’ll reveal that she’s officially back on the wagon after losing years of sobriety earlier this year after the death of her granddaughter, Holly Jonas. Maggie will tell those close to her that she’s doing well in her recovery and hasn’t relapsed since recommitting herself.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

In addition, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will have some big news to share with his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Brady will admit that he and Nicole are back together, which could trigger certain uneasy feelings for Eric. However, as viewers know, Eric has recently started dating Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), and Nicole is actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning in to Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.