Wendy Williams Parties In NYC With Son Kevin Hunter Jr. For His 19th Birthday, Leaves Touching Instagram Post

Wendy Williams made sure her son Kevin Hunter Jr. had a birthday party to remember.

The Daytime Emmy nominee’s son celebrated his 19th birthday on Saturday, August 17. The college student spent his birthday out in New York City with his mother, according to BET. While out and about, Williams reportedly took some time out to post her and Kevin Jr. on her Instagram page. While the two were eating at a restaurant, Williams was seen kissing Kevin Jr. on the cheek as he stares directly into the camera.

“Happy 19th birthday to my son,” the 55-year-old talk show host captioned the photo. “Kevin’s sooo good I cry during a NYC night.”

The mother-son duo had some celebrity sightings during the night, according to Williams’ Instagram page. The host shared a photo of her and Cardi B as she celebrated Kevin’s birthday weekend. Williams also shared a separate video of Cardi dancing at the club and shared with her 1.4 million followers that she was over the “weirdness” that she has been experiencing over the summer. Williams then shared a photo with her, Kevin, and Snoop Dogg, who was spotted during the family’s celebration for Kevin.

“I don’t know who this new chick is…but I LOVE her,” one of Williams’ followers wrote under the photo of her, Kevin, and Snoop.

“Little kev is so adorable,” another follower chimed in.

Williams and Kevin Jr. have both had a seemingly tumultuous year. The Inquisitr previously reported that Williams decided to file for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter Sr. after 22 years of marriage. Kevin Sr. allegedly fathered a child during their marriage with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Since then, Williams has seemingly moved on and is enjoying her life as a single woman.

Kevin Jr. was also reportedly heavily affected by his father’s actions. The father and son allegedly got into a physical altercation with each other back in May. BET reported that the altercation happened near the family’s home in New Jersey. A report from TMZ claimed that the dispute happened because Kevin Sr. told Kevin Jr. that he needed to “carve his own path” away from his mother’s fame. The fight almost instantly made headlines, and Kevin Jr. was arrested for assault. Upon his release, Kevin Sr. informed TMZ that he wouldn’t be pressing charges against his son.

In July, the charges against Kevin Jr. were dropped after the student pleaded “not guilty” in court.