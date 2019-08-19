‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 8 Spoilers: Nominees Make Desperate Attempt To Reassemble Crumbled Alliance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Two nominees are doing everything in their power to try and save themselves this week after being put on the block. As revealed in Sunday night’s episode, Jackson Michie walked away with the eighth Head of Household (HOH) of the season, and nominated Analyse Talavera and Christie Murphy for eviction. The two women have been fighting to stay in the house, even though it looks like most roommates have made up their minds.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson won the Power of Veto competition as well and is planning on keeping his nominations the same. The Veto meeting will take place on Monday, so Analyse and Christie are doing everything they can to try and have one of themselves removed from the block and replaced with someone else to give the boot.

Right now, Analyse has been taking part in many discussions trying to urge the Six Shooters to get back together. One of those members has already been evicted (Jack Matthews), so it’s not known if Analyse wants the remaining five back in an alliance, or if they’re going to add Nick Maccarone to the mix.

Analyse has been speaking with Jackson and Holly about getting the gang back together and wants either she or Christie to be removed from the block, and Jessica Milagros put up in their place. The plan is to have the house turn on Jess and send her packing on Thursday, keeping Analyse and Christie safe.

While Jackson might be entertaining these conversations, his No. 1 target is still Christie and he plans on keeping nominations the same, and to send his former friend out the door.

The Inquisitr also reported that Analyse and Christie have been speaking to the cameras since they were nominated and are begging America to grant them some sort of power this week so they can stay safe. Unfortunately for the women, there is no twist or special power in the game right now, so their begging is falling on deaf ears.

The ladies still have about a half-a-day to try and convince Jackson to put up Jess, but it’s probably going to be a waste of their time. Jackson has promised Jess he would not put her on the block, and he needs to stay on as many people’s good sides as he can.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.