Things To Know About ‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe’s Husband, Tony McGill

While both Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and her new husband, music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill, are private people, there are a few things known about the guy who seems to have stolen Claire Fraser’s heart.

Town & Country shared that the two have been together for four years and got engaged last year during awards season. There have been few posts on social media including the two, and though they haven’t yet confirmed that they officially tied the knot, several sources said that the wedding took place on the second weekend in August.

People Magazine reports that the two wed at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton in an intimate religious ceremony in mid-August.”It was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service,” according to the magazine.

Balfe’s on-screen husband, Sam Heughan, is also a friend of McGill, and he posted his own photo of what looks to be the Scotsman dressed for a summer wedding. Balfe was asked if she ever thought about having a relationship with Heughan, but she said she only had eyes for McGill.

“There’s a small vocal group that really wanted it, which is just a testament to the characters that we portray, that the love story is so inspiring and so aspirational that people just really wanted to believe in it. And that’s a nice thing.”

She may not know it but ALL of #Outlander nation was there in spirit for Caitriona Balfe! https://t.co/29goV4VDX3 — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) August 15, 2019

And it seems that a honeymoon will have to wait because Balfe was due back on the Outlander set right after her nuptials, but McGill must be used to this by now.

Sam Heughan was also asked about having a relationship with Balfe, and he answered that the two were just good friends, revealed The Inquisitr.

“We’re not together, sorry to break people’s hearts. But [fans] like to try and, I don’t know, maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

Balfe ‘s big picture is coming together, as her personal and professional life are both coordinating. For the new season of the Starz series, both she and Heughan have been promoted to producers, but the previous executive producers will stay in place to do the day-to-day production.

Balfe has spoken about the opportunity that she has been given on Outlander, saying that the series and all of its hard work allowed her to “find her feet.” She explains that she has never worked harder, but it’s paid off.