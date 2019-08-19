Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Baby’s Possible Due Date With Her Boyfriend Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell’s due date for her first child is reportedly approaching sooner than fans of the actress would expect.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Pretty Little Liars alum and her boyfriend Matte Babel were expecting their first child together back in July. Since then, Mitchell has been documenting her pregnancy on her YouTube channel and on social media. According to E! News, YouTube was the exact platform Mitchell used to announce another milestone in their journey. The couple shared during a live Q&A that their bundle of joy would possibly be coming later this year.

“Early October is when she’s due,” Babel answered during the live chat.

“Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra,” Mitchell also shared, stating that Babel and their daughter would both be the zodiac sign.

Mitchell also shared that the due date isn’t set in stone. The actress said that she could also give birth to their daughter in September, which would allow their baby girl to arrive even sooner.

Mitchell announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June to her 25.1 million followers. The Dollface actress revealed that she was expecting in a topless, glamorous photoshoot. The actress instantly received multiple congratulatory comments from her fans and former Pretty Little Liars co-stars like Sasha Pieterse and Troian Bellisario.

Mitchell and Babel also shared their daughter’s gender reveal with her 3.9 million YouTube subscribers. The couple had a gender reveal party in July among their family and friends. For the actual reveal, the two hired a blue and pink Power Ranger and had them fight each other. Once the pink Power Ranger won, the couple found out with the rest of their loved ones that they were expecting a girl, though they both thought they would be having a boy.

Since sharing the pregnancy news with her fans, Mitchell has reportedly been in nothing but good spirits as she carries the new life inside of her. The mother-to-be shared on YouTube the mixed emotions she has felt since learning she was pregnant.

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing oversized sweatshirts,” the description of her video read.

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

Mitchell and Babel have been dating for two years, per The Inquisitr.