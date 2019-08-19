‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Puts On Busty Display In Ultra-Fit Bikini Photos

The women of The Real Housewives franchises often post some pretty racy bikini pictures on social media. Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been enjoying a vacation in Greece over the past couple of days and has been showing off her stellar body on Instagram.

Kelly shared a slew of photos on Saturday to her feed, and fans instantly began fawning over her incredible body. In the new pictures, Kelly is sporting a bikini by Camilla that features a white and blue floral pattern. The reality star matched the swimsuit with a floor-length cover-up that was left open. Kelly’s large chest was on full display, but her toned tummy was what had fans gawking in the comment section.

“You look so amazing and what an inspiration! Gorgeous!!! Keep doing you and I don’t think anyone could get that body from surgery! If I could then I would! Lol,” one user commented.

“Nothing I love more than a “tell it like it is” woman with a smokin’ hot body. Be you, beautiful! Be you!!!,” another wrote.

Many fans began questioning Kelly about her diet and workout regimen after they became enamored with her physique. The mother-of-one responded to one of her fans who mentioned surgery and said that’s definitely not how she got her look.

According to Kelly, she doesn’t eat and works out and her body is not the result of plastic surgery. Kelly noted that she would tell her followers if she did go under the knife but just has been putting in the hours to get her body where she wants it. While many people may not agree with her diet strategy of “not eating,” they shouldn’t expect anything less but honesty from one of the most truth-spewing women on Bravo.

Kelly’s four photos in the hot swimsuit brought in over 110,000 likes from adoring fans. The posts were also flooded with thousands of comments, and Kelly corresponded with many of her admirers (and haters) as usual.

The 43-year-old has also been speaking out in her Instagram posts and in the comment section about the drama that’s to come on this season of RHOC. Kelly is expected to have some serious drama with friends Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, who she is currently in good standing with on the show. Kelly is still at odds with Vicki Gunvalson after their friendship was torn apart in Season 13, and that doesn’t look to be repaired any time soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.