NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Could Be ‘Go-To Guy’ For L.A. Lakers In Fourth Quarter, Says Gilbert Arenas

It has been nine months since Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA. Since being waived by the Chicago Bulls to become an unrestricted free agent, Anthony is yet to find a team that will allow him to continue his NBA career. Most people think that it’s already time for Anthony to retire, but there are some who believe that the 10-time NBA All-Star still has lots of gas left in his tank.

In a phone interview with Landon Buford, retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas shared his insight on Carmelo Anthony’s current situation. Arenas said that if Anthony is serious about continuing his NBA career, he should show teams about his willingness to accept a reduced role. From the time Anthony decided to team up with James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston, Arenas already knew that it would be a “disaster.”

If there is an NBA team where Carmelo Anthony would be an ideal fit, Arenas believes it’s the Los Angeles Lakers. On the Lakers, Arenas thinks that Anthony could come off the bench in the first three quarters and become the “go-to guy” in the last five minutes of the game.

“Go to the Lakers where you might come off the bench, but you are going to be the first option in the fourth quarter because that is what they are going to need from Melo. They need a 6’9 guy that can open up the floor, play your iso basketball, and that helps the rest of the Lakers. LeBron passes to everyone else, and you play iso basketball it all works. He goes to Houston and after ten games he is gone. Melo needs to be in a position where the last five minutes of the game he is the go-to guy.”

Carmelo Anthony doesn't believe his NBA days are over. These four teams could make sense as possible landing spots. https://t.co/vZ66xPI3oG — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) August 19, 2019

Carmelo Anthony’s combined stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks is strong proof that the veteran small forward is indeed capable of becoming the go-to guy in crucial situations. In his final season with the Knicks, Anthony had posted incredible numbers, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, it remains unknown if he can efficiently perform that role on the Lakers’ team that also has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster.

After DeMarcus Cousins suffered an ACL injury, the Lakers are expected to open a roster spot to sign a free agent. However, instead of bringing Anthony to Los Angeles, the Lakers are reportedly planning to use it to find Cousins’ replacement in their frontcourt. As of now, rumors are circulating that the Lakers are eyeing to bring Dwight Howard back to Los Angeles.