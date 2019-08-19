‘RHOBH’ Cast Prepares To Film, Here’s Who’s Back For Season 10

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is getting ready to film Season 10, and it’s just been revealed which of the ladies will be back going forward. After a tumultuous Season 9 and the quitting of Lisa Vanderpump, fans weren’t sure what to expect going forward and if anyone from the cast would be asked to return.

According to Hollywood Life, it looks like everyone but Lisa Vanderpump will be back for Season 10. An insider revealed Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp are all prepping to shoot starting at the beginning of Septemeber.

“They’re all so relieved everyone was asked back. They don’t think Camille will be back because she has no relationship with anyone now that Lisa Vanderpump is gone, so it wouldn’t be natural at all,” the source claimed.

“They will be going on a trip right away internationally, but they don’t know where yet. Everyone seems to be looking forward to getting back to work.”

Camille Grammer-Meyer had a “friend” status in Season 9 but still managed to bring a lot of drama and caused quite the stir at the reunion. The insider has suggested she will not be back for Season 10, but you never know what Bravo producers have up their sleeves.

Fans were desperately asking for a shakeup with the Season 10 cast after most of the women were dubbed “mean girls” because of the ongoing drama with Lisa Vanderpump. All of the ladies had banded together and had minimal drama with one another, which wasn’t promising in a season going forward without LVP.

Some fans are hopeful, however, thinking the women will now have to deal with their issues with one another now that LVP is out of the mix. While Teddi Mellencamp remains close with Kyle Richards, she has had a very rocky past with Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi which could see some flareups in Season 10. A new cast member could also shake up the dynamic between the women, as it’s being rumored a new lady will be making waves in Beverly Hills.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like there might be one new cast member added into the mix. Lisa Rinna’s good pal, Sutton Strat, is rumored to be the seventh housewife this season but it has not been confirmed at this time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to air early in 2020.