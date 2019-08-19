5 Things You Didn’t Know About Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she and her then boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, found out they were expecting a child together. They welcomed baby Bentley together in October 2008. Following the success of the one-hour documentary-style show, Maci was picked to continue sharing her story on the spin-off show Teen Mom OG along with Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham. At the time, no one knew how popular the series would become, but Maci has been a fan favorite for the past ten years.

The now mom-of-three has been sharing her story on the hit MTV reality show for a decade. Over the years, fans have watched as her relationship with Ryan Edwards ended and she moved on with her life. She eventually moved on with a man named Taylor McKinney and the couple married and have two children together. Together, Maci and Taylor have a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde, along with her oldest son.

After sharing her story on television for a decade, fans may feel like they know all there is to know about the mom-of-three. Here are five things that you may not have known about Maci Bookout.

She Found Out About the Show Via Craigslist

Back in 2010, Maci told Teen Vogue that her mom found an add on Craigslist for the MTV show that would become 16 and Pregnant. Maci explained why she decided to apply to the posting saying, “I looked at it as an opportunity to show other girls what it was like to be in this situation.”

Maci and Her Husband Have Their Own Clothing Line

The stars of Teen Mom have tried their hands at different business ventures over the years, including Maci Bookout. She and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have their own clothing line Things That Matter. According to Insider, the couple launched the line back in 2015.

She and Taylor Have Been Together Since 2012

The mom-of-three and her husband have been dating since 2012. Taylor is from Texas, but eventually moved to Tennessee to be closer to Maci. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Maverick, in 2015 before tying-the-knot in 2016.

She Is a New York Times Best Selling Author

Many girls from the Teen Mom franchise have written books about their lives and Maci is no exception. Her debut memoir Bulletproof made the New York Times Best Sellers list according to Wetpaint back in 2015. She released her follow up book I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof in 2017.

She Is an Advocate for PCOS

Maci has been open about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS. As previously reported by MTV News, she traveled to Washington D.C. at the beginning of 2019 with other advocates to meet with lawmakers regarding the gaps in care and research about PCOS.