Tiffany Trump Bares Cleavage In Stunning Nude Top

First daughter Tiffany Trump is the subject of a new piece of artwork by the Colombian artist, known as Mr. Bling. The artist is well-known for creating portraits using Swarovski crystals.

Trump shared a picture of herself posing with the artist in front of her unique new portrait. Because of the long black coat, President Donald Trump’s daughter is wearing belted at her waist, at first glance, it appears as if she’s bared her cleavage in a plunging gown. However, upon closer inspection, Trump wore a lowcut nude top that showcased her chest. She paired the silky top with a black lace bottom, which appears to be either shorts or a mini skirt. The coat and unique patterned heels complete her ensemble. The first daughter’s signature long blonde hair hung loosely in a straight style over her shoulders. Trump wore heavy, black eyeliner and a nude lipstick on her face as she posed with the artist in front of the image of herself that hung above a silver couch.

In her caption, the first daughter thanked Mr. Bling for including her as a subject of his artwork.

“It’s a pleasure working for important people as you! Welcome to the Shinny World. @tiffanytrump Congratulations,” the artist replied.

Over 22,000 of Trump’s 1 million followers on Instagram pressed the like button in admiration of the shot. Many of her fans admired the portrait as well as the law student’s shiny artwork.

“Stunning in both nature and art,” wrote a fan.

“Ok. STUNNING and the art is not bad either,” wrote singer-songwriter Joy Villa.

However, not everybody realized what the whole thing meant.

“Wait… is that you in the framed pic on the background?” asked a follower.

Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that Trump returned to New York City after a summer filled with travel. She and her boyfriend Michael Boulos spent the day in the Big Apple dressed in matching, casual black outfits.

Soon, Trump will return to Washington D.C. and Georgetown Law School. Last year, the president’s younger daughter completed her first year of studies at the university. Before that, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania. There, Trump majored in Sociology and Urban Studies.

Currently, her father and three older siblings are working on President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign as well as his current White House administration. For now, Trump appears to be focused on her studies and obtaining her law degree.