‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actress Was Shocked Her Part Made It Into The Film

Avengers: Endgame had more than a handful of cameos, and it turns out all of them weren’t guaranteed a spot in the film. One actress recently spoke out about her quick role, revealing she was absolutely shocked it made it into the final cut. It’s come as no surprise directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo like to use some of the actors from their retired NBC hit, Community, in their Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Ken Jeong had a short cameo as a storage facility security guard at the beginning of Endgame, Danni Pudi popped up in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Jim Rash landed in Captain America: Civil War. It was Yvette Nicole Brown’s elevator cameo in Endgame that had the actress surprised she made it into the film according to CinemaBlend.

“I’m sitting there with a group in my seat like ‘This is going to be it. Oh my God, it’s an elevator! It’s me!’ I’m just sitting there, biting the inside of my jaw. I was so freaking excited, I can’t even tell you. So frigging excited! My friends were, too. […] I kept that secret for two years. That NDA was iron-clad. I really needed my left foot, so I never told anybody,” the actress said.

I heard tell that the @Avengers #EndGame spoiler ban lifts today. Well, I’ve got one thing to say: pic.twitter.com/KML32D8t3I — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 6, 2019

Brown filmed her role for Endgame almost two years before the film debuted and she was never sure it was going to make it to the big screen. The comedian also revealed she shot a part for Avengers: Infinity War, but the directors decided against using it. Apparently, actors aren’t always filled in when it comes to their roles, and they are just as surprised as moviegoers when the time comes.

The Mayor actress’ character almost spoiled the time heist of the Avengers when Tony Stark and Steve Rogers traveled back to the 1970s to retrieve the Tesseract and more Pym particles. The two men shared an elevator with Brown’s character, who questioned their presence by calling security. Later, Brown escorted security guards around the premises to find the men, but they snuck away without being noticed.

It turns out if Brown knew she was going to make it into the film, she would have gone to the star-studded premiere.

Loading...

“I didn’t even come to the [Avengers: Endgame] premiere. I didn’t know I was in it! I could’ve come,” she laughed.

Once the spoiler ban lifted after the movie was in theaters a few weeks, Brown shared her excitement on Twitter with her followers, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in costume, and even mentioned one of her movie lines.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Blu-ray and digital platforms.