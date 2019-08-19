‘The Crown’ Star Helena Bonham Carter Calls Princess Margaret ‘Scary’

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in the newest season of the Netflix series The Crown, but the actor says that when she met the real-life princess, things didn’t go so well, as the royal was a bit sassy with the young actor

Town & Country revealed that before Princess Margaret died, Bonham Carter met the royal that she would play one day, and so the way she presents the sister of the queen to the world is based on personal experience.

The actor explains that one of her family members was close to Princess Margaret.

“My uncle was actually very close to her. She was pretty scary.”

She explains that the princess was snarky with her, seemingly about her acting ability, saying “You are getting better, aren’t you?”

Bonham Carter states that she presumes that’s what the princess meant. The actor chalks this up to an awkward encounter.

For The Crown Season 3, Helena Bonham Carter has a major story arc ahead of her, as Princess Margaret will go through some trying times in her personal life as her marriage starts to unravel and she will end up living a wild and crazy lifestyle for some time. In her role as Princess Margaret, Bonham Carter will also have to work through a royal divorce when it was still rare, says The Inquisitr.

Helena Bonham Carter joins the House of Twindsor: Actress to star as Princess Margaret in The Crown https://t.co/Vs3vDTv579 pic.twitter.com/7pB5iVJRpP — thoughts. (@ambivertizreal) August 18, 2019

Robert Lacey, the historical consultant for The Crown, shared that Season 3 will show the breakdown of the relationship and marriage of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, even as they have two children.

“And in season three, without giving anything away—it’s on the record, it’s history—we’ll see the breakup of this extraordinary marriage between Margaret and Snowdon. This season, you see how it starts, and what a strange character, a brilliant character Snowdon was.”

Sources believe that Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret were never the perfect pair, and she only accepted his proposal because the real love of her life had just gotten engaged himself.

Princess Margaret had initially wanted to marry Peter Townsend, but the queen would not give her permission because the royal subject was divorced. In an act of rebellion after splitting with her husband, Princess Margaret started acting out according to sources, and that will be shown on The Crown.