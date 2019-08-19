Tiffany Trump Goes Casual In Black Mini Dress In NYC With Boyfriend Michael Boulos

First daughter Tiffany Trump recently returned to New York City, and she enjoyed some time out with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter is back home after a summer filled with travel and vacations. Last year, she completed her first year at Georgetown Law School, and she will begin her second year as a law student at the Washington D.C. school.

Trump kept things casual in a form-fitting, scoop neck black mini dress. She wore an intricate belt around her waist and had on comfortable shoes. The president’s daughter wore her long blonde hair down, and she placed a black ball cap atop her head. Big dark sunglasses protected her eyes, and a big blue bag completed the outfit.

Trump and her wealthy boyfriend matched during the outing in the Big Apple. He wore black sneakers, black shorts, and a casual black t-shirt as the couple posed for a picture in front of a cityscape mural.

In her caption, Trump announced that she returned to NYC, and several people were happy.

“And this mom is so happy about that,” replied Trump’s mother, Marla Maples.

Maples is the second wife of President Trump. The 25-year-old is the only child that Maples and the president share. They remained married from 1993 to 1999. Tiffany Trump did not grow up with the president like her other siblings because after he and Maples divorced, Trump lived most of the time with her mother.

Several of Trump’s 1 million followers also appreciated the post with thousands liking it within minutes.

“This is your time, and you look radiant, just like your boyfriend. You two make a beautiful couple,” wrote one.

According to Town and Country, Trump and Boulos have been photographed together since September 2018, and he met her family during Thanksgiving at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year. Boulos also attended a Christmas event at the White House with Trump last year. It looks like their relationship is still going strong since he and Trump are out and about and enjoy New York City together as the long days of summer start winding down.

While President Trump and his three older children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — are on the campaign trail with their father and serving in his administration, Tiffany remains focused on finishing her law degree and living her life apart from the administration. It looks like she will play little if any, role in her father’s 2020 reelection campaign.