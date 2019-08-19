Miley Cyrus’ Family Is Reportedly ‘Sad’ About Her Separation From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t the only ones who are upset by the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Cyrus and Hemsworth were ending their marriage after one year. While the couple became married in Tennessee last summer, the couple was together off and on for a decade. The long-term relationship caused both Cyrus and Hemsworth to interact with each other’s friends and family during their time together.

HollywoodLife reports that since the couple is no longer together, it has had an effect on Cyrus’ family as well. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer is reportedly leaning on her mother and her sisters for support, though the entire Cyrus clan is reportedly also reeling from the couple’s decision to end things.

“Miley is honestly doing as amazing as can be. She talks to her sisters and mom pretty much daily, but that’s not unusual as she’s very close with them. You truly wouldn’t be able to tell anything was bothering her right now,” a source close to the Cyrus family tells the outlet.

“It’s sad for the whole family, though. They all really liked Liam and really thought the marriage would work out. They always liked them as a couple, but of course, will support Miley.”

While the “Wrecking Ball” singer is reportedly upset by the breakup, she has been finding comfort in her reported new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Carter was seen with Cyrus in Lake Como, Italy, where the singer was on vacation with her sister, Brandi. After Cyrus and Carter were spotted kissing each other, fans of the two women were shocked to see that the two were seemingly an item so shortly after both of their divorces. Carter also split with her ex and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brody Jenner after tying the knot in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia last year.

Since their vacation in Italy, Cyrus and Carter have reportedly grown even closer in Los Angeles. The two were seen with Cyrus’ mom Tish on Saturday, August 17. The outing was reportedly the first time that Tish and Carter had met.

Professionally, Cyrus has also seemingly been on a roll this month. The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus released a song on Friday. August 16 called “Slide Away.” The song is reportedly about a couple that drifts away from each other after years of being together off and on. In the lyrics, Cyrus points out that the couple isn’t 17 anymore and that “everything changed.”