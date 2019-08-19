Chanel West Coast’s White Crochet Swimsuit & Icy-Blue Hair Has Instagram On Lockdown

Chanel West Coast has Instagram gripped. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper is known for delivering eye-catching and unusual social media updates – suffice to say that the Ridiculousness star has once again proven why her Instagram account is amassing a rising following. Chanel has taken to the platform in a super-skimpy swimsuit and some seriously epic hair, with fans appearing wowed by every aspect of the photo.

Chanel’s photos today showed her shot in both full-frontal and semi-profile positioning. The 30-year-old had opted for somewhat of a bubblegum feel to her update, although the sexy vibes were all there. Chanel was posing for the camera in a tiny white and crochet-knit one-piece with cute string ties and a halterneck finish. The star did mention the bathing suit in her caption, although there did seem to be a slight spelling error. A small typo isn’t going to make a dent in an update of this caliber, though. The star was sizzling in her booty and side-boob-flaunting look, with her toned and curvy body on full show.

Also noticeable was Chanel’s waist-length blue hair. The star is known to take a varied approach when it comes to hair color, with fans largely agreeing that she nails her looks regardless of the hues. Today’s icy-blue hair matched the pastel-colored wall Chanel was posing against, alongside coordinating with a pair of heart-shaped shades that added pops of pink. Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that Chanel’s nails also matched her hair.

Fan comments quickly poured in.

“Beautiful sea creature,” one fan wrote.

“Dang,” another said.

“Now that should be worn every day” seemed to come from another fan giving Chanel the thumbs-up.

The update itself proved immensely popular in very little time. It had racked up over 26,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 600 fans into the post’s comments section.

Fans following Chanel’s social media will know that she’s been experimenting heavily with hair colors of late. The star’s recent “Old Fashioned” single saw her channel a full Old Western vibe from frayed clothing and saloon settings. The curled reddish locks suited the feel perfectly.

Earlier this year, Chanel went peroxide blonde for her “Sharon Stoned” release. This look was a million miles from the “Old Fashioned” one, with the rapper donning a dominatrix-like black corset and posing against a bold red wall to contrast her ensemble and peroxide locks.

For the most part, Chanel appears blonde. That said, she has gone down the blue route already this summer, with various photos showing her rocking icy-blue hair.

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.