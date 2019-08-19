Kelsey Merritt Wears A Skimpy Bikini, Squats On The Floor To Show Off Her Perfect Booty

Filipino-American bombshell Kelsey Merritt is no stranger to posting her skin-baring snaps on Instagram from time to time. Whenever she does, she never fails to disappoint and the pictures go instantly viral on the photo-sharing website.

This is exactly what happened to her latest picture which she posted on Sunday, August 18. In the sultry snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy printed bikini while squatting on the floor of a room — a move which allowed her to flaunt her pert booty.

She opted for an almost makeup-free look and let her hair cascade down her back. The model held a book in her hands and in the caption, she asked her fans to recommend some good readings.

The picture gained significant traction within an hour of going live, amassing more than 36,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture to show appreciation. These included Brooks Nader, Janice Joostema, Raine Michaels, Sadie Newman, Gizele Oliveira, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others.

“Please for dear God, show us more of your amazingly sexy feet. They need to be modeled too,” one of her fans, who apparently has a foot fetish, commented on the picture.

“Why are you so hot? I love you!” another one wrote on the picture.

“We adore you Kels, you are so pretty,” a third fan commented.

The remaining fans used heart, kiss and fire emoji to praise Kelsey, while others provided reading suggestions to the hot model.

Before sharing the bikini snap, Kelsey treated her fans to another risque picture where she was featured rocking some lingerie pieces from Victoria’s Secret’s new collection.

In the first picture, Kelsey could be seen wearing a black silk tank top that she paired with matching French knickers, while in the second picture, she flaunted her figure in a printed one. Finally, in the third picture, Kelsey looked nothing short of gorgeous as she opted for a peach-colored satin tank top that she teamed with matching French knickers.

As of this writing, the post has garnered about 90,000 likes and 300-plus comments where fans praised the stunning model for her hot figure as well as her modeling talent.

According to an article by Teen Vogue, Kelsey was the first-ever model of Filipino descent to walk the Victoria’s Secret show. In the interview, the stunning model told the magazine that being selected to walk in the lingerie company’s show was not easy, as she had to go to two separate castings before being officially cast by Victoria’s Secret for their 2018 show.