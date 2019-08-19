After Comments On Rape & Incest, Iowa Rep. Steve King Says He’s A Victim Of The Media

The situation involving Iowa representative Steve King’s comments about rape and incest has gotten stranger as the Midwestern politician is now demanding that the media and GOP apologize for assigning the comments to him.

Vanity Fair is reporting that King was chastised across the board for the comments he made on tape about why he would make no exceptions when it came to abortion.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

King was condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike, and even Donald Trump said, “Certainly it wasn’t a good statement.” But now King has said that he has been misquoted even though many media outlets included a video of the politician saying the words.

The Iowa representative stated that the quotes made news because of the “very active and vibrant left-wing media,” and the people that he represents knew what he meant. He added to that the people who twisted his words, including his own leadership, owe him an apology, but he knows he won’t get it because “egos are a little too strong in this business.”

Well, I think I speak for all of us when I say we are sorry Steve King is pro-rape and incest. https://t.co/KNnZG7reA8 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 18, 2019

But Steve King has reiterated his defense and support of a federal ban on abortion, saying that the products of rape and incest deserve to live as much as any other child after a fetal heartbeat can be heard.

“I did not allow exceptions for rape and incest in that bill because those babies that are born as a product of those activities are as precious as you are or any of my grandchildren are.”

Recently, there was a constituent who identified himself as an immigrant who criticized King for past statements which were disrespectful and offensive to immigrants in general. The politician responded that either he had been misquoted, or perhaps the man had read it in Spanish.

The Inquisitr reported that King’s most recent comments are part of a pattern that includes statements which seemed to support white supremacy, asking a rhetorical question about when it stopped being OK to use words about white or European dominance, including “white nationalism.”

Despite being removed from committees, King stated that he still plans to run for his current seat in 2020, believing that he still has the support of the people of the state of Iowa.