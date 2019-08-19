Melissa Riso Sheds Clothes In Racy Instagram Snap To Show Off Her Perfect Figure

American model Melissa Riso has no qualms when it comes to going au naturel on Instagram.

Even though her 1.1. million fans have been treated to her extremely raunchy snaps several times in the past, they never seem to get enough.

This is exactly what happened to her latest share — a steamy Instagram photo where the model could be seen posing completely nude, only wearing a pair of boots.

The model posed while squatting on the floor, next to a glass window. She used her arms to conceal her breasts so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity, nonetheless, she put her exquisitely tanned body on display to titillate her fans.

It wasn’t only skin-showing that attracted her fans’ attention toward the pic but the model looked nothing short of stunning as she opted for smokey-eye makeup and a nude lipstick. She also let her raven-colored tresses down to keep it stylish.

Within two hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 7,200 likes and over 260 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

In the caption, Melissa wrote that even though life is a b**ch, it would be easy if it was a sl*t.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that she loved the caption.

“Wowwwww, you are so beautiful, hot and delicious baby,” another one of her fans commented to express his feelings for the model.

Meanwhile, a third fan interjected the following remark.

“You’re an angel of love I’ve found on earth. I think you’re beautiful enough to be worshiped. And I adore you.”

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “you are perfection,” “sex bomb,” “you are absolutely gorgeous,” and “the hottest babe on Instagram,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the nude photo, Melissa treated her fans to a video which was filmed to promote the energy drink brand, Bang Energy.

In the footage, the 33-year-old model could be seen wearing a printed sports bra that she paired with daisy dukes to show off her enviable figure. She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called MR hair pomade.