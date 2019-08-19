Upcoming ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn Gets Stunning Test Results

What will Finn find when he gets the test results back?

Finn has his hands full on ABC’s General Hospital these days. With his ex, Hayden Barnes, back in town, that seems to be enough to keep his mind occupied. However, he also has a medical mystery to solve with Sasha Gilmore’s strange illness. The doctor has been running plenty of tests to figure out what she may have picked up in Puerto Rico while she and Michael were there on their trip, but Finn may just get more than he bargained for.

In some upcoming General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks, SheKnows Soaps reveals that Finn will be stunned when he gets some test results back. It’s likely that the tests were run on Sasha to find out what is happening with her. She had collapsed in Nina’s office from the drug that Cassandra Pierce had injected into her breakfast when she and Michael met up with her in Puerto Rico. Neither one of them knew who she was.

Now Sasha is sick and Nina is beside herself with worry over her daughter. She is anxious for Finn to figure out what is wrong with her so they can treat it. The way the spoilers sound, the test results will be something that he never expected.

Will he find out that this is the same drug concoction that Cassandra herself was injected with by Nina that put her into a coma? Another scenario is that the test results somehow reveal that she is definitely not Nina’s real daughter. This reveal has been a long time coming, and fans are bracing themselves for it. Either way, it is expected to be a stunner in just a few days on General Hospital.

Sasha's coming to terms with her illness, West Coast. Can she convince Nina to face reality with her?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/BD00gRxlm9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 13, 2019

Another spoiler that is expected to happen the same day says that Nina will get a startling text from someone. Could it be from Cassandra? She is reveling in the fact that she was able to get close enough to Sasha to poison her, thinking that she is Nina’s real child. The text could be her taunting Nina about Sasha.

Sasha has gotten herself into a major pickle since she decided to continue with Valentin’s charade. In fact, it is a life-and-death situation that she is in because of Nina, and she is not even the real deal.

There is no confirmation on what the future holds for Sasha Gilmore. Will she live through this ordeal? Will this medical dilemma bring out the truth that she isn’t Nina’s daughter? Keep tuned in to General Hospital in the next two weeks to see what develops.