Kourtney Kardashian Goes Barefoot In Black Bra On A Yacht In Italy In Pic Snapped By Son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian is heating up Instagram. The 40-year-old may have been called “the least exciting to look at” by younger sister Kim on the family’s hit E! show, but it looks like Kourtney is giving the KKW Beauty founder reasons to reconsider her words. Kourtney has updated her social media with another sizzling reminder of her summer body, alongside letting fans know how she’s spending her time in Italy.

Earlier today, Kourtney updated her Instagram. The Poosh CEO had been photographed with remarkable quality – fans paying attention to the star’s caption will have noticed that the photographer was none other than Kourtney’s 10-year-old son Mason.

Kourtney was looking a knockout. The mother of three was posing aboard a luxurious-looking yacht with wood-paneled decking – Kourtney seemed to have been padding around the vessel barefoot. The star hadn’t scrimped on the style, though. While Kourtney was barefoot, she was far from lacking in the fashion department. Kourtney was wowing the camera in a black bra that was flashing her cleavage, although the look wasn’t fully lingerie-centric. The brunette had opted for a stylish and casual pair of pants in gray-and-white prints, with a long-sleeved jacket matching it.

Kourtney was photographed looking right into the camera with a confident smile. Clearly, Kourtney knew that she was in expert hands in the photography department.

Kourtney’s status as a mother comes as a bit of an OG deal. The star was the first of her famous sisters to become a mother, although the Kardashian-Jenner clan now also sees sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashians as mothers alongside Kylie Jenner.

Mason was the first child welcomed by Kourtney and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Together, the couple is also parents to 7-year-old Penelope and 4-year-old Reign. The family focus is a heavy one for Kourtney, with fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians used to seeing Kourtney tackle parenting in her own unique way. Kourtney’s motherhood also seems to have factored into her business ventures: Kourtney’s April-launched Poosh lifestyle brand is named after Penelope. The website’s mission statement also directly mentions Kourtney being a mother.

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

It looks like Mason’s photography got the thumbs-up today. The picture racked up over 282,000 likes within one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow the star’s Instagram.