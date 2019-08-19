Prince Andrew ‘Appalled’ By Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Alleged’ Sex Crimes, Says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has released a new statement about Prince Andrew’s connection to the deceased convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. The statement claims that the Duke of York is appalled by the accusations that have been made against Epstein and insists that the senior royal had no involvement in those crimes.

“The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes,” the statement reads, as reported by The Guardian.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent.”

The statement comes after The Daily Mail published a report about a video of Andrew at Epstein’s New York mansion which has been called the “House of Horrors” by women who accused him of abuse. In the clip, the prince peeks out of the door of the house and waves at a brunette woman as she walks away. The Mail notes that Epstein walked out of the mansion accompanied by a blonde woman about an hour before Andrew is spotted.

The video was taken in 2010 when Prince Andrew was the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade. As Vox notes, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of procurement of minors for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution in 2008 after an FBI investigation found several girls who claimed that the former hedge-fund manager had sexually abused them. The plea deal got him a 13-month sentence in county jail.

There’s also a photo of Prince Andrew with a woman who now claims that Epstein and the prince abused her when she was a child. As The Guardian notes, court documents filed in Florida reveal that Virginia Roberts claims that she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17-years-old. She claims that they had intercourse three times and said that they participated in an orgy.

Buckingham Palace has denied that these allegations are true.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Roberts’ father, Sky, has slammed Andrew and alleges that the royal “knows the truth” of what took place at Epstein’s mansion and on his private island in the Caribbean.

“She probably looked 18 but she wasn’t,” he said of his daughter. “I don’t really know what he [Andrew] did but I guess he was trying to date my daughter. He knows the truth and has to live with what has happened.”

The UK’s Channel 4 reports that the Metropolitan Police will not be pursuing an investigation into Prince Andrew as a result of Virginia Roberts’ claims.