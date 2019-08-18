Vanessa Hudgens Looks Smoking Hot In Strapless Swimsuit Wading Out Of The Mediterranean Sea

Vanessa Hudgens is looking sensational right now. The High School Musical alum has been sharing snaps from her current European vacation, with a fresh photo landing on the 30-year-old’s account earlier today. It looks like Vanessa has been having the time of her life.

Vanessa’s post today came straight from shores, with Europe’s most famous body of water mentioned in the star’s caption. The photo showed Vanessa wading out of waters that were crystal-clear, although they did merge into deep blues at the horizon. The brunette was wowing in a super-cute one-piece swimsuit in stiped whites and oranges. The bathing suit had a slight retro feel, with cup detailing at the bust adding a 50’s feel. The strapless number was ticking boxes for flaunting Vanessa’s toned and trim legs, slim waist, and the golden tan that she seems to have acquired from the trip.

Vanessa was photographed full length and looking sideways from behind a pair of shades. The look was further accessorized by a wide-brimmed and straw hat hanging around Vanessa’s back, with a stylish matching tote appearing under the star’s left arm.

Vanessa’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 244,000 likes within just two hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 413 fans into the post’s comments section.

Hollywood seems to have a thing for the Med right now. Kylie Jenner has been making headlines for choosing both Italy and France to ring in her 22nd birthday, with the megayacht she hired to ring in her celebrations taking her through Portofino, Italy, plus her most recent Monaco location. Likewise appearing to dig the region has been sister Kourtney Kardashian. The 40-year-old has been spending quality time with her family in Italy. While Kourtney didn’t appear to join Kylie, the makeup mogul was joined by model Sofia Richie and her boyfriend Scott Disick, plus mom Kris Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott, and other members of the family’s circle.

Love of all things European doesn’t seem to be exclusive to the Kardashian-Jenners right now, though. Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel recently updated her Instagram from Ibiza, Spain with what seemed to be quite a crowd – as The Inquisitr reported today, the 30-year-old was joined by fellow lingerie faces Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes.

Kelly Ripa has also fronted media outlets for hitting up European shores this summer. Earlier this year, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host was photographed at a French airport after a vacation with husband Mark Consuelos and the couple’s three children.

Europeans may find themselves wishing they could be in Hollywood, but it looks like the sentiment is a reverse one from the industry’s famous faces.