Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Fialho is one of the most popular models in Brazil. She is not only famous for her beautiful looks and her jaw-dropping physique, but she has also recently carved out a name for herself in the music industry through her singing talent.

Barbara’s Instagram fans love to see her new pictures and even though she treats them to her skin-baring pictures quite often, they can’t seem to get enough of her beauty.

To her fans’ delight, the 31-year-old model recently took to her page and dropped a very sexy throwback picture, one which instantly sent pulses racing.

In the snap, the 5-foot-11-inch model could be seen flaunting her stunning figure in a bright yellow bikini. The risque ensemble allowed Barbara to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

To pose for the picture, she let her hair down and looked away from the camera, while she could also be seen carrying a paddle on her shoulders.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, and in the caption, Barbara suggested in Spanish that being at the sea is a healing experience.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture accrued about 6,000 likes and close to a hundred comments.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Barbara is the “queen of the sea,” while another follower opined that she always looks gorgeous.

Referring to the model’s hotness, a third fan wrote that it looks like fire is walking on water.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “unreal,” “truly beautiful,” “stunning,” “simply wow,” and “definition of perfection,” to praise the model.

Barbara is currently married to the 46-year-old Jamaican businessman Rohan Marley, the son of late singer, Bob Marley. The couple is soon expecting their first child. The model also recently posted a nude picture of herself to show off her pregnant tummy.

Loading...

According to an article by Loop Jamaica, Fiahlo and Marley got married in March this year in Montes Claros, Brazil. Per the piece, Barbara revealed during an interview with Vogue magazine that she is expecting a baby girl, who the couple wishes to name Maria.

The report also said that Fiahlo and Marley had been dating for four years; however, they decided to keep their relationship private.

Rohan Marley is already a father of seven children. He was previously in a relationship with American singer Lauryn Hill with whom he had five kids. Before that, he was married to Geraldine Khawly with whom he had two kids.