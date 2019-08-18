Donald Trump Renews Attack On Fox News, Says Network ‘Has Changed’

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Fox News on Sunday, arguing that the conservative network “has changed,” Mediaite reports.

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to leave New Jersey, before attacking the cable network’s most popular Democratic pundits, analyst Juan Williams and former Chair of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile.

Trump singled out Williams, mentioning the contributor by name, and referred to Brazile as “the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions.”

“That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?” the president asked.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” he added, complaining about Fox News polls which show him losing the 2020 presidential election to a number of Democratic presidential candidates.

A poll published earlier this week showed four Democratic White House hopefuls beating Trump in possible head-to-head matchups. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Kamala Harris of California would all beat Trump, according to the poll, which also suggests that most Americans view the president unfavorably.

“There’s something going on at fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it,” the president continued, adding that Democrats treat Fox News “very, very badly,” and pointing out that the DNC had officially blacklisted the conservative network, refusing to let it host primary debates.

Trump also floated the idea of not letting the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable channel host presidential debates. He said that he believes Fox is “making a big mistake,” because “I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates.”

Trump’s most recent attack on what is known to be his favorite cable network comes after a Twitter attack on Juan Williams. In a Twitter message posted on Sunday, the president claimed that Williams had been “nice” to him when they met, but that the pundit is “nasty” during television appearances.

Trump slams Fox News over recent polling showing him losing to Dem challengers https://t.co/mGDUsk4FgV pic.twitter.com/y1qbAayrK9 — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the president has been criticizing and attacking Fox News for quite some time. In May, he said that the network is “changing fast,” criticizing the executives for hosting town halls for a number of Democratic presidential candidates.

Critics routinely accuse Fox News of covering the Trump administration uncritically, and some have suggested that the network has essentially become a Trump propaganda channel.

As The New Yorker reported, dozens of Fox News personalities have officially joined the Trump administration, and some have campaigned with the president.