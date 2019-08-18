Lauren Duggar Puts Her Baby Bump On Full Display In New Instagram Photo

A new photo reveals Lauren Duggar's full bay bump.

It was just a week ago that Lauren Duggar shared a photo of her growing baby bump and now another one has just been posted. This time, she has her husband, Josiah Duggar, by her side.

Baby bumps are always a welcome sight for Duggar fans. It seems that they can’t get enough of them and there are plenty of growing bellies to go around these days. Lauren Duggar is seen in an Instagram photo standing by her husband with her full baby bump showing front and center. There are two snaps that were taken. The first one has Josiah smiling for the camera while his pregnant wife is smiling lovingly at him.

The 20-year-old mom-to-be is wearing a floral dress that hugs her growing baby bump. She paired it with a rose-colored sweater that she wore over the dress. Lauren topped the outfit off with a pair of tan heels. Josiah has on a pink shirt with a pair of grey jeans.

Duggar fans are always commenting on how nice Lauren looks in her photos. They seem to love what she wears and they inquire as to where she buys her dresses. The expectant mom quite frequently answers them as well. This time, she said that she got her pretty floral number from Amazon.

One person even suggested to Lauren that she should have a blog set up to share about her fashion choices and where she gets them from. Others comment on how gorgeous the Duggar daughter-in-law is.

The second picture has the Duggar son planting a big kiss on Lauren’s forehead as she cradles her baby bump. She looks happy and excited to be expecting another child. The Counting On couple lost their unborn son, Asa, when Lauren was just a few weeks along in her first pregnancy. The miscarriage took place last October. They announced that they were expecting their rainbow baby in May.

The reality stars are into the home stretch as they expect their baby, a girl this time, in the fall. Lauren is not the only Duggar girl who is pregnant. Sisters-in-law Anna, Kendra, and Abbie Duggar are all expecting babies. Lauren, Anna, and Kendra are due this fall, while Abbie and John are due sometime in the winter.

There will be plenty to see when Counting On returns for a new season on TLC this October. They always put out special birth episodes, as well as document the pregnancies and after birth updates. Josiah and Lauren Duggar will be just one of the features coming up soon on the TLC reality show.