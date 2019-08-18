‘LPBW’ Stars Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Reveal Second Baby’s Gender

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff aren’t starring regularly on Little People, Big World these days, but fans of the long-running TLC series still love to see updates on the family. The LPBW veterans already have a daughter, Ember, and they are expecting their second child in a few months. Now they have revealed the baby’s gender and they look pretty excited by the news.

Jeremy and Audrey both shared videos to their Instagram pages over the weekend sharing their gender reveal. Ember is standing watching as both LPBW stars move to pull a smoke stick that will reveal either blue or pink smoke. Audrey struggles with hers for just an extra second or two, but both quickly are surrounded with blue smoke as they laugh and cheer over learning they are expecting a baby boy.

The sweet video shows the Roloff family having cupcakes with both pink and blue frosting on hand and after the reveal, Ember gets to dig into a blue one. The video shows several different types of blue flowers surrounding them in the outdoor area where they did the reveal and it looks like they’re likely at the Roloff farm.

They have ultrasound photos there as well, and fans can see a glimpse of other loved ones, like Jeremy’s dad Matt, in the background. From the looks of things, it was a full family affair with everybody there to share in the fun news.

The Roloff crew shared the news of their second pregnancy in early July. As The Inquisitr noted, Ember’s baby brother is due to arrive in January.

This isn’t the only family addition in the works for the Little People, Big World family. Jeremy’s twin brother Zach is also about to become a dad for the second time. Zach and Tori are expecting a baby girl and their first child Jackson will become a big brother in November.

Loading...

In addition, the youngest Roloff sibling, Jacob, will be marrying his fiancée Isabel Rock in several weeks. While Jacob, Izzy, Jeremy, and Audrey aren’t regularly on Little People, Big World at this point, the large LPBW fan base always loves to see updates and good news coming from anybody in the family.

Congratulations to Jeremy Roloff, his wife Audrey, and their daughter Ember on the news that a baby boy will be joining their family this winter! The Little People, Big World veterans have been sharing updates along the way and fans will be anxious to see photos once the couple’s baby boy arrives in a few months.