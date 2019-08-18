Candice Swanepoel Twerks In String Bikini With Victoria’s Secret Models On Ibiza Yacht

Supermodels seem to have all the fun.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has already made headlines for her Ibiza, Spain, trip. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 30-year-old South African updated her Instagram from the glitzy Mediterranean destination with fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Doutzen Kroes.

It looks like Candice has posted another update, which includes another famous face.

Earlier today, Candice updated her Instagram. The model opted for a video; given that the footage showed Candice and her pals partying things up, fans were likely grateful not to have been offered a still image. Candice’s video included 34-year-old Kroes, as well as supermodel Joan Smalls. The girls were all shaking their stuff to loud music aboard a yacht, with a setting sun appearing to add plenty of atmosphere.

Candice herself appeared similarly clad to her buddies. The blonde had opted for a string bikini, although her lower half was covered up with a towel. The footage didn’t seem geared toward showcasing the swimwear looks, though. Some serious twerking was going on, with the girls joined by others to form quite the crowd.

A caption from Candice suggested that the vacation will soon be over, but the model did infer that the warm months have been fantastic for her. She also tagged Doutzen and Joan in her post, making sure that fans could identify the models amid what was slightly-blurry footage.

The video proved to be a hit. It had racked up over 102,000 views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought 218 fans to the post’s comments section.

Candice may have a party spirit and a lingerie career to her name, but there’s another side to this beauty. Candice is a mother of two, with the parenting side of the model also having featured on her social media today. Shortly after posting the bikini twerking, Candice took to Instagram with a photo of her eldest son. A mother-and-son photo also appeared on Candice’s account prior to the yacht antics.

Candice seems to be one of those mothers who pings back into shape. Speaking to People after welcoming her second son, the model revealed that it all came naturally.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures. Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Candice should follow her Instagram.