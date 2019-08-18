‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco’s ‘Drew’ Comes Face-To-Face With Shiloh

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 19 tease that viewers will see a lot more of Franco as he copes with believing he is Drew. Shiloh engineered this memory transfer in hopes of getting key information out of those previously lost memories and teasers indicate that the two men will soon come face-to-face.

The new print edition of Soap Opera Digest shares some General Hospital spoilers regarding what comes next. Co-head writer Chris Van Etten teases that Shiloh will not waste any time in trying to get the details from Drew’s memories that he has been desperate to uncover.

As Van Etten details, Shiloh is desperate to access the money that is hidden away from his shady days back in Afghanistan. He feels certain that the location of that money is stashed away somewhere in Drew’s memories.

“He needs to fund his escape and he believes and hopes that this money that he and his co-conspirator [stole] back in Afghanistan may still be out there. The key to getting his hands on this money is locked in the memories of the man he once knew.”

It isn’t known exactly when Shiloh and “Drew” will come face-to-face, or where. However, given the fact that Shiloh was arrested at the scene of the memory transfer, and Franco was just taken into custody, it seems possible they will cross paths at the PCPD.

Franco's world has been flipped upside down and inside out. Where does he fit into 2019 Port Charles?

Shiloh isn’t necessarily going to have an easy time getting the information he wants though. General Hospital spoilers suggest that everybody who loves Franco will do whatever they can to keep Shiloh from being successful on this front. Franco’s father Scott will be involved, and Elizabeth, Drew, Jason, Sam, and others will be keeping a close eye on all of this too.

Elizabeth and others will be desperately trying to determine whether the memory transfer can be reversed. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Dr. Cabot is gone, for now, so he won’t be making any kind of deal to save himself by reversing the procedure.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Shiloh will be trying to make an exchange during the coming week. However, it doesn’t sound as if this is going to be resolved that quickly.

The coming week has other interesting developments ahead, as The Inquisitr noted that there will be a flashback involving Shiloh and the deceased Helena Cassadine. Jordan will be trying to protect an inmate during Monday’s show and Kim will be struggling to navigate this sudden changes of having someone with Drew’s memories wanting to get close to her.

All signs point toward this being a wild week and fans will be anxious to see what comes next. Additional General Hospital spoilers will emerge as the week moves forward and viewers are bracing themselves for additional twists and turns.