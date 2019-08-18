Watch Seattle Seahawks Vs. Minnesota Vikings Stream Live: NFL Preseason Week 2, Start Time, Preview

The Minnesota Vikings say that they are dedicated to producing much improved results compared to last season's 8-7-1 record, and they get a chance to prove it against the Seattle Seahawks.

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will need to prove to their critics that they can actually contend for the NFC’s Super Bowl berth this season, after Minnesota missed the playoffs altogether, and the Seahawks just barely grabbed a Wild Card spot with a 10-6 record — only to lose in the first round to the Dallas Cowboys, as Pro Football Reference records. The Vikings, on the other hand, appear to be going all-in with their preparations to establish themselves as a contender this season. In Week 1, they were a rare team that gave its starting quarterback significant snaps. Both Kirk Cousins and the Seahawks’ Russell Willson are expected to see playing time in the Week 2 matchup, a game that will live stream from Minneapolis.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Sunday’s NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT at 67,000-seat U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, August 18. That start time will be 8 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. PDT.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, August 19, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the streaming video at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Western Time.

In addition to Wilson, the Seahawks coaching staff will keep their eyes on one of the more unlikely comeback bids of the NFL preseason, 22-year-old undrafted free agent wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, who was impressive in the team’s Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos and could secure himself a roster spot with another solid outing, according to SB Nation.

A highly touted recruit at LSU, Ferguson wen through a troubled college career, to say the least, failing out of the school both academically, and with a positive drug test, according to the News Tribune newspaper. But Ferguson transferred to a lower-division school where he paid his own way, working for a catering company as he played his way onto the football team.

Following the 2018 draft, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll called Ferguson, and made him an offer, making him possibly the feel-good story of the game on Sunday.

To watch a live online stream of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Preseason Week 2, a live stream will be available through Fox Sports Go. But viewers should be aware that Fox Sports Go, which is also available as an app for mobile devices and on set top streaming devices scubas Roku and Amazon Fire, requires cable login credentials.

But there is a free and legal way to stream the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL preseason game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local FOX channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the game streamed live at no charge.

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee — but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings and all other NFL preseason matchups during that weeklong period at no charge. The service carries streaming video of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.