Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Stuns In Gold Bikini While Sunbathing In Italy

Lisa Rinna seems to have raised two beautiful daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has just flown across the country to send her youngest daughter Amelia Gray off to college, although it looks like the 18-year-old’s older sibling is also making headlines. Delilah Belle has been updating her social media from a sun-drenched Italian vacation, with posts from the 21-year-old appearing to have been noticed.

Delilah kicked off the weekend by updating her Instagram from Monterosso, Italy. The blonde’s post sent out three photos, with the opening one appearing to see her basking in the Mediterranean sun as she topped up her tan. Here, Delilah had been photographed outdoors and seated on a bench backed by old stone walls – the setting may not have been a beach, but Delilah came dressed for the shore.

Delilah was flaunting her sizzling frame in a super-stylish and eye-catching ensemble. The star had opted for a bikini in patterned gold, cream, and tan, although the regal hue was the prevailing color. The two-piece came accessorized with a chic wraparound sarong, with strappy gold sandals and a straw hat adding extra flourishes. Delilah’s bronzed body was on full show, with fans seeing the star’s long and toned legs, flat stomach, and sexy cleavage.

A quick swipe to the right showed the stunning views that Delilah’s trip has afforded her, although Delilah herself did re-appear in the third and final photo. This one showed her shot from behind as she made her way across an outdoor terrace framed by billowing white drapes.

A caption from Delilah confirmed the presence of her boyfriend Eyal Booker. The two have since appeared in a social media snap together.

Friday may have sent out carefree vibes from Delilah, but life hasn’t always been easy for this rising star. Earlier this year, Delilah confirmed that she had been admitted to a rehab facility for depression. The model took to social media with an honest confession, as The Inquisitr reports.

“I’ve been hesitant to share this information with you guys because there are a lot of you now and sometimes that scares me. I strive to try my hardest to be a positive influence on my younger followers. I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression,” Delilah wrote.

Fortunately, it looks like life is on the up for Delilah. Fans wishing to see more of Lisa’s stunning daughter should follow her Instagram account.