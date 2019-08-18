Rihanna Registers New Song, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

It looks like Rihanna is getting ready to release new music, and her fans are very excited about it. On August 17, a Rihanna fan account on Twitter posted a screenshot indicating that the pop superstar had registered a new song with her music publisher BMI. The name of the song is “Private Loving” and its co-written by Rihanna, Jamaican dancehall artist Demarco, and Monique Lawz, a British singer-songwriter.

The news appears to confirm previous reports that Rihanna has been planning a new album that’s heavily influenced by Caribbean music. She hinted at those plans in a 2018 interview with Vogue Magazine. In July of last year, Rolling Stone Magazine also reported that the Barbadian songstress had been getting song submissions from many songwriters and producers in that genre.

One source said that the “Pon De Replay” singer had received hundreds of songs for the new project.

“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” said a producer.

Rihanna has been under fire from her fans for presumably prioritizing her other businesses like Fenty Beauty over her music career but it looks like her long-awaited return to the charts is on the horizon.

The last time Rihanna release music was in 2016 with her eighth studio album, Anti. The project yielded a dancehall flavored no. 1. hit “Work.”

As for the new song, Monique Lawz appears to have confirmed the news of its existence in a recent tweet.

Rihanna’s fans, who are collectively known as the “Navy,” have been getting excited about the news that their idol might be releasing new music soon.

In the replies to the news of the song’s registration on Twitter, many called for the song to be released immediately.

Many expressed lots of enthusiasm about the clear Jamaican dancehall direction of the new work.

“Demarco? Konshens? Buju? Koffee?! Rihanna is giving us a Reggae Dancehall masterpiece,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

There have also been hints that there’s a documentary about Rihanna could which sounds like it could coincide with the release of new music.

In an interview with SlashFilm, the doc’s director, Peter Berg, said that it would be released in a couple of months.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is,” he said.