Model Shayna Taylor Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini While Vacationing With Ryan Seacrest

Shayna Taylor shows some skin while relaxing on a yacht.

It appears that Shayna Taylor is back with her ex, Ryan Seacrest, as they are both enjoying an Italian vacation together. They are seen in a few photos romping around in the ocean and sunning on a huge yacht, but that may not be what catches the eye when you look at them.

The model is seen wearing a barely-there floral bikini that shows off her amazing physique. The snapshots were revealed by The Daily Mail showing the two lovebirds spending their summer getaway in Positano, Italy. The two-piece swimwear showed off plenty of skin as Shayna enjoyed her time with the American Idol host. The bikini was dangerously tiny as it displayed her toned abs and long lean legs. The blond beauty had her long locks up in a high bun to keep cool.

At one point, you could see Shayna Taylor diving off the edge of the yacht. That’s when her backside revealed just how small her swimwear really was. She also let her hair down before she took that dive. Her beau also followed suit and dove into the blue sea for a dip with his girl. A jet-ski was also sitting in the water just waiting to be used.

The luxury yacht came complete with a pool and plenty of comfy lounge chairs on the large deck for the lovebirds to sun bake their bodies on. There was also a shower waiting for them as they stepped back into the boat after their swim. The 27-year-old model took full advantage of rinsing the salt water off.

Ryan Seacrest Back Together with Shayna Taylor on Italian Vacay https://t.co/x9dW98SbLz — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2019

Taylor made sure that her 44-year-old boyfriend was protected from the sun. She was seen spraying plenty of sun protection on Ryan. She didn’t leave too much to chance either as the morning talk show host lifted his swim trunks as high as they could go so she could make sure she got as much skin as she could.

By the looks of these photos, it appears that Ryan and Shayna are indeed working things out between them. The couple broke up in February after being together for three years. He has since been seen with other females romping on a boat, but it looks like these two may have missed each other and are trying to see where their relationship is headed, although there hasn’t been any confirmation on their current status.

Whatever the future holds for Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor, they seem to be enjoying their time together this summer.