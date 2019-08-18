Sofia Richie Feels Herself In Gorgeous Yacht Photo

Sofia Richie is on vacation in Italy, and she is feeling herself during the trip, which she took for Kylie Jenner’s birthday. Earlier today Richie, who is Scott Disick’s girlfriend, flaunted her curves in a fitted pink romper, and then later in the day, she took to the sea.

The 20-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie stood in the bow of a yacht and struck an effortlessly casual pose in the image. A stylish straw hat and dark sunglasses protected Richie’s face from the sun. Her tousled, blonde locks hung softly around her shoulder. She wore a sunflower print, halter style sundress for the outing. A gold watch and glamorous fingernails completed the look.

In the caption, Richie revealed that she feels herself and her Virgo season coming on, and nearly 200,000 of her 5.1 million followers agreed with her by clicking the “like” button. Even Paris Hilton took the time to reply with a heart eyes smile emoji.

Many people replied to let her know that they are the same sign and ready for Virgo power.

“It’s upon us,” wrote Nazanin Mandi Pimentel.

Still, others loved the gorgeous dress Richie wore.

“Where is the dress from in love,” asked one fan?

It appears as if the sundress is from Réalisation Par, according to somebody who replied to the question.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Richie joined Jenner for the makeup mogul’s birthday. Last week, Jenner celebrated 22 years by twinning with her daughter, Stormi, according to The Inquisitr. During their trip, the girlfriends spent plenty of time together, and Jenner posted a picture of herself and Richie hugging with Richie’s hands resting on Jenner’s well-recognized backside.

Soon, Richie will celebrate her 21st birthday on August 24, and she will likely plan an epic celebration for her milestone birthday. It seems as if the Kardashian Jenner family has accepted Disick’s much younger girlfriend as one of their own. Disick and Jenner’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian have three children together, but they broke up several times during their relationship, which began in 2006. Richie and Disick have dated since at least May 2017, according to a Cosmo relationship timeline for the co-parents.

The birthday trip has lasted so long that it almost seems like it could keep going through Richie’s upcoming big day.

“The never-ending Kylie b-day trip,” noted one of Richie’s followers.

Whatever Richie ends up doing to mark the special time in her life, it is sure to be big, and there’s a good chance at least some Kardashian Jenners will be on hand to help celebrate.