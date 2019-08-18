Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Hot-Pink Booty Shorts With Justin Bieber After Sweaty Dogpound Workout

Hailey Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber are proving that they do just about everything together.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the “Sorry” singer and his supermodel wife in West Hollywood, California. As the newspaper reports, the 25-year-old music superstar and his 22-year-old wife had just left Dogpound gym after a workout that was documented as “sweaty.”

Indeed, it did appear that Hailey and her man had worked up a sweat. Justin was photographed appearing to cool himself off with his arms above his head, although Hailey seemed less ready to show what she’d been through. An outing from one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising power couples isn’t going to come without its style, though. Justin was photographed in a loose white t-shirt and purple-colored shorts. As The Daily Mail suspected, the ensemble may well have been from the singer’s Drew House clothing line.

Hailey, meanwhile, was rocking her signature look. The blonde can be relied on for flashing her super-long legs with an oversized upper finish, and it looks like Hailey had done just that in today’s photos. The model appeared in a tight and hot pink pair of booty shorts with a matching bra-like top that was also visible. The look was flaunting Hailey’s cleavage, but it came with a certain covered-up feel. A denim jacket added grunge aspects, although peach hues from a sweater wrapped around the model’s waist lightened things up with a pair of matching sneakers.

Paparazzi chasing seems to be proof of just how much the world is hyped-up about this couple. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, although their nuptials came unannounced. Justin simply took to social media after the marriage to announce his marital status to Hailey.

Since becoming husband and wife, Justin and Hailey have been profiled by Vogue, with an interview that seemed to cover every aspect of their relationship. Speaking of her marriage, Hailey expressed gratitude over the whole affair, alongside mentioning her adoration for Bieber.

“I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that’s where I landed. I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time,” she said.

Justin’s words likewise seemed to echo the affection. They also seemed to suggest that getting married was a contributing factor towards the couple being able to enjoy a sexual relationship.

Loading...

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for,” he said.

Fans wishing to see more of Justin and Hailey should follow their social media accounts.