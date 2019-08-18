Jeffrey Epstein Used His Wealth To Survive In Prison Before Suicide, Says Report

A Saturday report by The New York Times revealed how convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth to survive in the Metropolitan Correctional Center before he took his life.

To avoid his roach-infested cell, Epstein reportedly paid lawyers to visit the jail for up to 12 hours a day so that the team could use the private meeting room. In addition, he and his lawyers regularly emptied out the two prison vending machines for drinks and snacks.

“It was shift work, all designed by someone who had infinite resources to try and get as much comfort as possible,” said another lawyer who visits his clients at the same jail.

News.com.au separately reported that Epstein deposited money into the commissary accounts of at least three other inmates to avoid being preyed upon. He was also potentially trying to purchase protection from the hardened criminals that make up the Special Housing Unit, where he was placed after his first unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Although Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide following an autopsy by the chief medical examiner of New York City, Barbara Sampson, Fox News noted that Epstein’s lawyers — Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller — plan to conduct their own independent investigation into his death.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner,” they said in a statement. “We will have a more complete response in the coming days.”

Per The Inquisitr, the team plans to search for any video footage of the area around Epstein’s cell prior to his death.

Breaking News: Jeffrey Epstein was left alone and not closely monitored before his suicide, in apparent violation of jail procedures, officials said https://t.co/cxxS33zgVN — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2019

Although conspiracy theories suggest Epstein was murdered, people that were close to him claim that he feared life behind bars. The disgraced financier reportedly had a mural of himself in the middle of a photorealistic prison scene and told a guest of his Manhattan townhome at one point that the picture was there to remind him of where he could end up if he wasn’t careful.

Until his recent arrest, Epstein was able to escape serious consequences for his crimes. In 2008, he was able to land a cushy 13-month sentence thanks to a legal team of elite lawyers, which included high-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz. The team convinced Donald Trump’s former Secretary of Labor and then-U.S. attorney Alex Acosta to allow Epstein to plead guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. The deal allowed him to escape federal sex-trafficking charges, which he was accused of at the time of his death.

