Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Pert Derriere On Instagram And Fans Are Super Excited

Mexican model and weather presenter Yanet Garcia recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with multiple racy pictures.

In her latest share, the 28-year-old model was featured wearing a printed crop top that she paired with a matching thong.

The stunner turned her back toward the camera to provide a generous view of her pert derriere, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans went crazy with excitement.

The model wore her brunette tresses into soft, romantic curls, wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour, and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Yanet’s popularity on the photo-sharing website can be judged from the fact that the picture has racked up more than 221,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

Fellow models Issa Vegas, Marisol Gonzalez, and Diana Maux also liked the picture to show appreciation. Yanet’s American boyfriend, former professional football player Lewis Howes, also liked the picture to show his love.

In the caption, the stunner thanked everyone, as she has attracted 11 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Yanet is the sexiest model on Instagram, while another fan opined that she is the most beautiful woman on Earth.

Meanwhile a third fan, who totally ignored the fact that Yanet has a boyfriend, wrote the following comment to express his feelings for the model.

“I love you so much. Can we get married please?” the fan asked.

Prior to posting the booty snap, Yanet treated her fans to another sexy, up-close image where she could be seen wearing a low-cut printed outfit that allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage.

She wore a full face of makeup, let her hair down and ran her hand through it to pose for the picture. Within four hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 156,000 likes and close to 550 comments. The pic was also liked by Israeli Instagram star Avital Cohen and Tracy Kiss, among others.

Loading...

Earlier on Sunday, Yanet treated her fans to another sexy mirror selfie where she was featured wearing a printed bikini. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, fans gushed over the model’s stunning figure and begged her to show them some more skin. The particular picture has amassed a whopping 476,000 likes and over 1,600 comments as of this writing.

As noted by The Daily Star, Yanet was dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl,” and by posting her sexy snaps on her Instagram regularly, she continues to live up to that reputation.