Donald Trump Blasts Fox News’ ‘Pathetic’ Juan Williams, Calls Him ‘Nasty And Wrong’

The Twitter attack came on the heels of Williams' criticism of the president's trade policies with China.

One of the more liberal personalities on Fox News, political analyst Juan Williams, felt the wrath of a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump on Sunday.

According to The Hill, Trump slammed the co-host of Fox News’ The Five in a tweet that also called Williams “pathetic.”

“Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong!” Trump tweeted.

Williams, who also writes for The Hill, hasn’t been shy about his public criticism of Trump’s policies and actions.

His most recent disapproval of Trump came during a Fox News Sunday panel on Sunday, in which Williams labeled Trump’s trade issue with China as “brutish.”

Williams claimed Trump’s unpredictability was dangerous as far as global economics are concerned and how it can have a devastating effect on the American economy.

“I mean, clearly, unpredictability is something that really scares Wall Street, because it depresses the likelihood of capital investment, which is necessary for stock growth,” Williams said during the panel.

The show re-aired on the cable news network about one hour before Trump’s tweet attack on Williams.

The Hill contacted Williams for comment on the president’s attack against him, but he’d not seen the tweet at that time. He also pointed out that he’s used to Trump’s criticism.

As far as Trump’s tweet about the photo situation, in which he claimed Williams asked for a photo with him in the Fox News building lobby, Williams had a different explanation of the events that took place.

Williams reportedly asked the president for the photo op on behalf of a security guard who wanted a picture with the president. He claims that Trump misunderstood the request.

JUST IN: Trump lashes out at Fox News host Juan Williams https://t.co/n1RL3FaKbi pic.twitter.com/JamZz2bw0G — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2019

Loading...

Though Trump has a number of close allies at Fox News, including prime-time host Sean Hannity, the president has leveled some criticism at the network in recent weeks over how the network covers the 2020 presidential campaign, including their coverage of some of the Democratic candidates.

According to Mediaite, Williams was shouted down by his colleagues on The Five earlier in August after he said that “it’s a fact” that Trump is a racist.

The comment came as the show’s hosts critiqued a question by CNN’s Don Lemon from the second Democratic presidential debate in which he posed a question to the candidates that asserted the president was “stoking racism.”

As Williams attempted to defend his remark by bringing up a poll that said 51 percent of Americans think the president is racist, co-host Greg Gutfeld ridiculed Williams for citing the poll as a fact.