Donald Trump Will Lose In 2020 Because Americans Are ‘Tired Of His Bull****,’ Predicts Ex-Tea Party Republican

Americans are suffering from 'Trump Fatigue Syndrome' and will vote for anyone other than Donald Trump just to make him go away, anti-Trump conservatives are saying.

Donald Trump appears to be facing a difficult reelection bid in 2020, with every poll showing him well behind Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in head-to-head matchups and an approval rating that has sat “underwater” since the first week of his term 31 months ago. But while political experts and analysts have debated the reasons why Trump is struggling in polls, one conservative former member of Congress took to Twitter on Saturday to offer his exceedingly simple diagnosis.

Former Illinois “Tea Party” Republican Joe Walsh said that Americans are simply “tired of his bull****.”

Walsh, who as The Inquisitr reported issued a public apology this week for his earlier support of Trump’s 2016 presidential bid to the Oval Office, expressed regret that he aided in the elevation of “an unfit con man,” as Walsh called Trump.

“Trump will lose in 2020 because the vast majority of America is tired of him,” Walsh wrote in his Saturday tweet, predicting Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, adding that Americans are tired of Trump’s “drama.”

In a New York Times op-ed published on Wednesday, Walsh called for a conservative Republican to stage a primary campaign against Trump “from the right,” saying that Trump would be “vulnerable” to an opponent who stands for conservative principles without the “drama” that comes with Trump.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has coined the phrase ‘Trump Fatigue Syndrome.’ Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Another former Trump supporter who has now become one of his most outspoken critics, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, replied via his own Twitter feed to Walsh’s post, coining a new phrase to describe the phenomenon that Walsh says will cause Trump to lose in 2020 — “Trump Fatigue Syndrome.”

“Many in my phone calls over the last few days just need a viable alternative,” Scaramucci said in his tweet. The tweet that was consistent with reports, as The Inquisitr noted, that Scaramucci has been in contact with other leading anti-Trump conservatives in an effort to find an alternative candidate who could “force” Trump out of his 2020 reelection bid.

Whether because they are “tired” of Trump’s “bull****” or some other reason, Americans have consistently given Trump the lowest approval ratings of any president since polling of presidential approval began in 1945. In fact, as data published by FiveThirtyEight shows, no president with a net approval rating as poor as Trump’s current -11.5 — in an average of all polls — has ever won reelection.

In fact, only one president, Jimmy Carter in 1979, had a worse net approval rating — that is, the difference between approval rating and disapproval rating — than Trump after 941 days of his term. That was President Jimmy Carter, who stood at -21.3 at the same point in his term.

Carter failed to win reelection in 1980, losing decisively to Ronald Reagan by more than nine percentage points, according to History Central.