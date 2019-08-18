Lisa Rinna’s Pic With 18-Year-Old Daughter Amelia Marks College Send-Off, Shares Emotional Caption

Lisa Rinna is facing up to the fact that her youngest daughter is all grown up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has taken to Instagram to mark 18-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s upcoming college chapter: Amelia will be thousands of miles away from her California home as she takes up her studies in New York City. As Daily Mail reported earlier today, Lisa flew out to the Big Apple after moving Amelia out to the state.

Lisa has definitely showed her mom side on social media. The 56-year-old took to Instagram today with a sweet photo of herself with Amelia and dad Harry Hamlin, although activity on Lisa’s Instagram stories suggested a bit of a breakdown over the whole affair.

Lisa’s Instagram photo showed Amelia surrounded on either side by her proud parents. This teen was wowing the cameras in a skimpy and sexy black crop top, with space between it and a pair of red pants showcasing the brunette’s rock-hard abs. Of course, Lisa’s daughter is no longer a child: the crop top was flashing hints of this stunner’s womanly assets. Amelia appeared fresh-faced and beautiful as she looked right into the camera, with her parents’ arms around her showing just how much she is loved.

A series of posts appeared on Lisa’s Instagram stories shortly before she posted the family photo. While some were humorous, others seemed to show a sadder side. One image came as a blank screen with nothing but a cry-face emoji. Others, however, offered some text.

“Now what?” was one message.

“Empty nest syndrome” was another.

This one came with five crying-face emoji.

Lisa also mentioned her co-star Kyle Richards with a message that said she was going to “cry” with the 50-year-old.

Loading...

Amelia being so far from home likely comes with particular concerns for Lisa. Last year saw Amelia open up about her battle with anorexia nervosa. The teen’s eating disorder quickly became a hot topic, although Amelia herself is now solidly in recovery. Regardless, the college phase will be a new one for Amelia, with the distance from home possibly placing her under the strain that many traveling students face.

Fans were quick to wish Amelia all the best via Lisa’s Instagram update. The post itself also proved popular, racking up over 9,100 likes in just 45 minutes. Fans wishing to see how Amelia gets on once she starts her classes should follow her Instagram. Those wishing to see more of Lisa should give the star’s social media a follow.